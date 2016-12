BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Deputy Erie County Executive James Keane has died.

He passed away unexpectedly Monday after surgery at Mercy Hospital.

Keane served as the first Regional Manager in Hillary Clinton’s Buffalo office after she was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2000.

He also ran for County Executive in 2007, and lost to Chris Collins.

Keane was 70 years old.