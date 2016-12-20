Winter Weather Advisory in effect for part of WNY

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for So. Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany Counties until 4 p.m.

In the wake of widespread overnight snowfall, scattered light snow showers will develop south and east of the metro today. Accumulation will be limited to a light coating in spots. Quiet weather returns for the overnight and for Friday. It will be a great day for getting in those last minute holiday errands.

The next disturbance arrives Friday night into Saturday with some mixed snow and rain showers. It should be partly to mostly cloudy for Christmas Day, and it will be reasonably mild with a high temperature into the low 40s.

Rain showers approach the region toward Sunday night. More rain will accompany a deep storm traveling by west of the region Monday. Those showers may taper for awhile midday before more rain moves in with the passage of a cold front during the afternoon. Potentially strong southerly wind gusts are possible which will boost temperatures close to 50. Cooler air and a few snow showers return following this system Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Plenty of Clouds, a few odd breaks across the Niagara Frontier, a few Scattered Light Snow Showers or Flurries are possible south and east of the metro in the Ski Country, little additional accumulation, High: 32-37, Wind: SW/W 10-16

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Breezier late, Low: 22-30, Wind: W/SW 15-25

FRIDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Clouds Return by Later, High: 35-41, Wind: SW 15-25, Clouds thicken with light snow developing after midnight, Low: 31

SATURDAY: Cloudy, Mixed snow/rain changing over to Rain Showers, High: 42, Drying out at night, Low: 30

SUNDAY/CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Dry, High: 43. Rain Showers approach later at night, Low: 37

MONDAY: Becoming Quite Windy, Warmer, Morning Rain Showers, Some Dry Time before heavier showers develop during the afternoon, High: 50, Low: 33

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Chance of a few Snow Showers, High: 35, Low: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, High: 37, Low: 27

