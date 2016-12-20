Man convicted of domestic violence sentenced to 12 years in prison

Related Coverage Buffalo man found guilty of multiple charges following domestic violence case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple incidents in 2014 led to a 12-year prison sentence for a Buffalo man.

Brandon Medley was convicted of burglary, first-degree criminal contempt and three counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

In July of 2014, Medley, 27, broke into the home of a woman, struck her and put his hands around her neck.

Prosecutors say that he called her from the Erie County Holding Center the next day, violating an order of protection.

The next month, Medley violated the order of protection twice. During one incident, he tore the victim’s shirt and spit in her face.

Medley was sentenced on Tuesday.