New housing policy sparks backlash at Buffalo State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- No vacancy for seniors at Buff state.

Starting this fall, students with 90 credits or more can’t request on-campus housing.

“Our freshman and sophomores, who we are requiring to live on campus, we feel we have to give priority,” said Hal Payne, Vice President of Student Affairs.

Students received a memo Monday outlining the new housing policy.

Payne stated that the university’s new agreement with Campus Walk, a private student housing complex near campus, should provide a secondary option for upperclassman who wish to live close.

He told News 4 as Buff State moves away from being a commuter school, providing options to underclassman students before seniors makes more sense.

“It is not unusual for colleges to give last preference to those upper-class students,” he said.

For one, he said it’s the university’s smallest group. He also cited they’re more likely to go off campus on their own anyway.

“A lot of seniors do live off campus and a lot of times it is easier and cheaper,” said Junior Emily Montes.

The Student Government issued a statement following the memo of the new housing policy. They feel the policy will force upperclassman to pay more for housing than freshman and sophomores.

The Student Apartment Complex, or the STAC, where seniors who live on campus reside now, averages about to be around $1,000 per month when you factor in meal plans.

Campus Walk offers monthly rates of $760 and $875 per person, plus electricity.

The private complex is cheaper than the STAC, but more expensive than other on-campus options available to underclassman only.

The facility has approximately 318 beds. Student government leader said given that there are 340 rising seniors, seniors who want to live on-campus are going to be left with few options.

“For the seniors, it’s just going to be a little difficult and it doesn’t seem they’re connecting with them,” said Luis Maisonet, a junior.

Greenleaf, the developer for Campus Walk, is marketing exclusively to Buff State students, but the complex is open to other university students as well.

General Manager of the project, Elizabeth Fonzi, told us availability is on a first-come, first-serve basis. So far the complex is 10 percent leased.