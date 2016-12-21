A shooting survivor’s Christmas wish has come true

Juan Rodriguez' Christmas wish

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A boy who was shot in the head over the summer, doesn’t want a bunch of toys or gadgets for Christmas, instead, he just wants a place to call home.

“Because I want my family to live in it,” Juan Rodriguez said.

His mother moved from their Buffalo home on Humason Avenue after the 12-year-old was shot in the head. In June, he was caught in the crossfire of a gang-related shooting while he was trying to protect other kids.

“Over there, where we were living, there was so much chaos. Every day there was something bad happening,” he said.

Right now, Juan, his mother and three siblings are staying in a friend’s living room. That’s why for Christmas all he wants is a safe place for his family to live and a home that has enough room for everyone.

Wednesday morning, we learned Juan’s Christmas wish has come true!

He and his family haven’t seen the home yet, but it should help him recover.

He’s determined to make it. “I’m getting stronger and stronger every day. Pretty soon I’m going to be walking. I can just put cane aside because I’m going to be walking by myself.”

