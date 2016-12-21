Bills players hope their opinion of Ryan’s job is heard

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills players may not be able to save Rex Ryan’s job with what they do on the field the last two weeks of the season, but they have a say what happens to his future after the season. LeSean McCoy is one of a handful of players who would like to share their opinion on the coaching

“I know the staff we have here and the ownership, I am sure they will look for advice,” McCoy said. “At the end of the day they have the last say and that is what really matters.”

“We have a head coach that stands by his players and a locker room that stands by their head coach,” quarterback Tyrod Taylor added. “Hopefully the voices are heard. Ultimately that is not my decision.”

“Players are usually a little more fluid in this league because we have a lot of free agents that may not be here,” Pro-Bowl selection Lorenzo Alexander said. “They are going to do what is best for their organization and their future as a whole. Obviously some of the leaders on this team will have an ear.”

While Tyrod and Lorenzo may not even be around to see who the head coach will be next year, LeSean McCoy most certainly will. He said Bills ownership is very tuned in to what is going on.

“They know whats going on in the locker room and that is a good thing,” McCoy said. “They communicate with their players and know exactly what they think. That is one thing I like about them is that they go to the source, most people go by hearsay. ”

McCoy went on to say he believes coaches should get more than a couple years to turn things around.