Christmas wish come true: military Dad returns home early to surprise son at school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s going to be a very special holiday weekend for one West Buffalo Charter School student. Carmine Doty couldn’t believe his Christmas wish came true Wednesday afternoon in art class.

Petty Officer 1st class Nick Doty drove all night from his post in Naval post in Virginia to be at w West Buffalo Charter School bright and early. Doty said, “To see his face, it’s just going to be amazing. It’s going to be amazing.”

It’s where his son Carmine is in third grade. Since he’s been serving in Jabari this past year, Carmine has stepped up to be what his dad calls, “the man of the house.”

Doty said “he’s smart, outgoing, he’s funny, he’s quick, hes such a good brother,” and couldn’t say enough about his son. He also said it’s not easy for either of them to be apart for so long.

“You can hear it in his voice. But, he knows why I do it.” But for Christmas this year, Carmine had one wish. His mom, Arica Doty said, “His wish was for his dad to be home by January first.”

Doty found out he was able to leave his post early, so Arica and Carmine’s teachers planned a surprise homecoming.

As Carmine walked into Art class Wednesday, a giant wrapped box was brought in, with Carmine’s father inside to surprise him. A poem was read that alluded to a special surprise fulfilling a Christmas wish for one of the students in the class.

Everyone raised their hand to volunteer to open the mystery box at the front of the classroom, but Carmine’s teacher chose him. He ripped open the box, and his dad jumped out embracing him for the first time that year. The look on Carmine’s face says it all. He told News 4 he was overwhelmed and “surprised,” but overall just “happy” to have his dad back home for Christmas.

Arica Doty said, “It was amazing. It was literally everything I imagined, and expected. Just to see the emotion poor out of him, it was a dream come true, it honestly was.”

See the surprise below:

APP USERS | Tap here to enable the video.