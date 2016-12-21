Elderly pedestrian dies after hit-and-run

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a hit-and-run resulted in the death of an elderly pedestrian, police in the Town of Tonawanda are looking for more information.

James Hemperly, 73, was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street “in the vicinity of” Liston St. and Delaware Rd. The incident happened on the morning of Nov. 4.

According to police, passing motorists saw Hemperly “writhing in the street” and called authorities. He was hospitalized.

Just over a month later, on Dec. 5, Hemperly died.

Police think the vehicle that hit him was going south on Delaware Rd. The vehicle possibly has damage to its side.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police tip line at 879-6606.

