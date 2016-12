BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is in critical condition after a fire Tuesday night in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood.

It started in a living room just after 10 p.m. on the 12th floor of the Marina Vista Apartments on Hertel Ave.

Firefighters rescued an 85-year-old woman. She was hospitalized.

The fire was contained to one apartment. Surrounding units have smoke and water damage.

Total damage is estimated at $150,000.

The fire is still under investigation.