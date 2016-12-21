Former Buffalo Bills football player found shot to death in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (NEWS10) – A former linebacker for the Buffalo Bills was found shot to death inside a home in Detroit.

The bodies of 28-year-old Robert Eddins and another man were found in the basement Tuesday night.

Police say both victims were shot several times. Eddin’s mother says it appears whoever killed her son attempted to hide the crime.

“They tried to blow the house up, they had the TV’s on, the whole house had gas, that’s why we can’t go in there. The whole house, they ransacked it,” said Bridget Eddins.

“The gas was on from the stove, somebody left on, the pilots were not lit, so it looks like it was an intentional act,” said Captain Kurt Worboys of the Detroit Police Department.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

