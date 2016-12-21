Former school official sentenced after stealing thousands of dollars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman who supervised federal and state programs for the Buffalo School District was sentenced to three years of probation after admitting to stealing government money.

Debbie Buckley oversaw Title I programs. These services helped school districts with high amounts of children that come from poor families. Buckley, 56, was later promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Federal and State Programs.

Between 2009 and 2010, Buckley, who handled hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants, stole around $15,000 for herself and her son, Hassan El Saddique. He was also charged in the case for stealing government money under the Title I program, according to prosecutors.

El Saddique was indicted last year after he was accused of receiving 18 paychecks from the Buffalo School District that added up to more than $15,000, according to officials.