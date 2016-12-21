Holiday hazards: Top tips to keep your family safe this season

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) – The holiday season is supposed to be the “most wonderful time of the year” but if you’re not careful around the fire hazards in your home, your celebrations can quickly turn tragic.

“The holidays are the most important part for us, being with family, but you need to practice them in a safe manner as well,” said Captain Mark Wright, with the Frontier Volunteer Fire Company.

One of the biggest pieces of safety advice this time of year is to make sure you don’t let your live Christmas tree dry out.

A candle placed too closely or a spark from a frayed light strand can easily send a dry tree up in flames in under 30 seconds, as the members of the Frontier Volunteer Fire Company demonstrated live on New 4 Wake Up on Wednesday morning.

Click on the videos below to see the live burn demonstrations as well as the top safety tips Frontier VFC officials shared with us on air.

It was easy to see how quickly the flames could spread from a tree to the rest of a room and the rest of your house. “Most of the furniture that’s made today is made out of petroleum products, so it produces a really toxic, dark smoke and also gives out a lot of heat,” said Past Chief Richard Silvaroli. “With smoke alarms, the thirty seconds this thing gives you could save your life.”

On January 1, 2017, a new law will take effect in New York State requiring new smoke alarms to have a tamper-proof sealed lithium battery, which should last ten years. Fire officials still urge everyone to test the batteries once a month, but you’ll no longer have to change the batteries twice a year, as you do with the traditional smoke alarms available now.

The new 10-year alarms are more expensive than the older models, but the experts say they’re well worth the investment. That’s also true for the newer LED holiday lights available now.

“LED lights are really good because they don’t produce as much amperage, as much heat,” Silvaroli explained.

Because of the lower amperage, you can safely string a lot more LED strands together than you can with traditional incandescent lights. The higher amperage on the incandescents can melt the cords and start a fire.

High amps from space heaters on power strips is another huge fire hazard this time of year. “That’s what draws a lot of power off that amperage and it could cause it to overheat very very easily,” Capt. Wright said.

Fire officials say you should always plug a space heater directly into the wall, and make sure you follow the manufacturer’s instructions for use. Do not place combustibles too close to a unit and do not leave a unit unattended.

Fire officials also are reminding people not to leave their cooking unattended. Kitchen fires are pretty common this time of year as people bake and cook big meals for their families. With all the distractions, it can be easy to forget you have something in the oven, so you should set a timer to remind yourself when something is finished.

If the worst should happen, and there is a fire in your home, seconds will matter. So, when it snows, Frontier fire officials say homeowners to shovel a three foot perimeter around the fire hydrants in front of their homes. That will allow the fire crews to get water on the flames faster.