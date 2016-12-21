Lancaster student nominated for one of nation’s highest honors for high school students

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster High School senior Allison Kotas has a lot on her plate. She juggles Leadership Academy coursework along with 4 AP classes.

“This year I’m in AP Calculus, AP U.S. Government, AP Economics which I’m taking next semester and AP Bio,” said Allison Kotas, Lancaster High School senior.

The 18-year-old has a 4.0 GPA and ranks in the top 10 of her class out of 500 students.

“I would classify Alli as a prodigious talent she is remarkable in the classroom there are not many students that are just the total package,” said Kristin Aberhart, Lancaster High School teacher.

That’s why it came as no surprise when the New York State Education Department nominated Kotas for the 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholars program.

She’s 1 of just 25 high school seniors selected in the state, and 1 of 2 from Western New York.

“It’s just such an honor to be selected because not a lot of people get picked and I think it’s really cool that it was just someone from Lancaster High School cause who would’ve thought that a girl from a little town could be picked,” said Kotas.

The U.S. Department of Education selects students who have scored exceptionally well on either the SAT or ACT college admission test. Each Chief State school officer can also nominate candidates based on their academic achievements in the classroom.

“It’s not a surprise with regards to what kind of student she is but it also speaks to the community that we really promote here in Lancaster,” said Aberhart.

Only 1 young man and woman are named Presidential Scholars from each state.

Caleb Graham who is a student at the International Preparatory school at Grover Cleveland in Buffalo was also nominated for the program.

For more information, go to http://www.nysed.gov/news/2016/nys-education-department-announces-nominees-2017-us-presidential-scholars-program