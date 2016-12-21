Route 5 reopens after propane tanker crash

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Route 5 was shut down in both directions between Ridge Rd. and Mile Strip Rd. after a propane tanker crashed.

Hazmat crews and fire engines were seen rushing to the scene of the crash around 7:45 a.m.

Later in the morning, hazmat crews were seen draining and slowly burning the propane. The truck contained 3,000 gallons of it.

G. McLaughlin Aerial Worx provided News 4 with drone video of the scene. Watch it below:

“The slightest mishap can cause the unthinkable,” Lackawanna Mayor Geoffrey Szymanski said.

During a conference, Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield said that propane is “highly volatile” and “explosive.”

Traffic became backed up along streets in Blasdell and Lackawanna earlier in the day. Near the scene, it took a News 4 vehicle 23 minutes to travel 1.3 miles in the morning.

Around 4 p.m. the truck was turned upright, and just before 5 p.m., the road reopened.

Three people were hospitalized. It is not clear what kind of condition they are in.

