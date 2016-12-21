Rich Products recalls several types of ice cream cake

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rich Products is recalling several ice cream cake products because they may contain undeclared walnuts. Anyone with a walnut allergy could risk an allergic reaction by consuming the affected products.

The following types of ice cream cakes are part of the recall:

4 LB 8 OZ Jon Donaire Ice Cream Layer Cake (Deliciously moist white cake with rich, creamy strawberries & cream ice cream) UPC Code: 049800 047761 Best By: JUN-27-17, JUL-15-17, JUL-23-17, JUL-28-17, AUG-27-17

4 LB 13 OZ Signature Select Vanilla Ice Cream & White Cake (Ice Cream Cake) UPC Code: 021130 114641 Best By: JUN-26-2017, JUL-18-17, AUG-01-17

4 LB 8 OZ Jon Donaire Ice Cream Layer Cake (Deliciously moist white cake with rich, creamy vanilla ice cream) UPC Code: 049800 024533 Best By: JUN-25-17, JUL-23-17, JUL-29-17

4 LB 8 OZ Jon Donaire Ice Cream Layer Cake (Deliciously moist white cake with rich, creamy vanilla ice cream) UPC Code: 049800 628786 Best By: JUL-29-17

60 OZ Rich’s ¼ Sheet White Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream Cake UPC Code: 049800 290013 Best By: OCT-20-17, NOV-01-17



Anyone who purchased the cakes listed is advised not to consume them. They can be returned to the store where they were purchased for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact Rich’s Helpline at (800) 356-7094.