Rich Products recalls several types of ice cream cake

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rich Products is recalling several ice cream cake products because they may contain undeclared walnuts. Anyone with a walnut allergy could risk an allergic reaction by consuming the affected products.
The following types of ice cream cakes are part of the recall:
- 4 LB 8 OZ Jon Donaire Ice Cream Layer Cake (Deliciously moist white cake with rich, creamy strawberries & cream ice cream)
- UPC Code: 049800 047761
- Best By: JUN-27-17, JUL-15-17, JUL-23-17, JUL-28-17, AUG-27-17
- 4 LB 13 OZ Signature Select Vanilla Ice Cream & White Cake (Ice Cream Cake)
- UPC Code: 021130 114641
- Best By: JUN-26-2017, JUL-18-17, AUG-01-17
- 4 LB 8 OZ Jon Donaire Ice Cream Layer Cake (Deliciously moist white cake with rich, creamy vanilla ice cream)
- UPC Code: 049800 024533
- Best By: JUN-25-17, JUL-23-17, JUL-29-17
- 4 LB 8 OZ Jon Donaire Ice Cream Layer Cake (Deliciously moist white cake with rich, creamy vanilla ice cream)
- UPC Code: 049800 628786
- Best By: JUL-29-17
- 60 OZ Rich’s ¼ Sheet White Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream Cake
- UPC Code: 049800 290013
- Best By: OCT-20-17, NOV-01-17
Anyone who purchased the cakes listed is advised not to consume them. They can be returned to the store where they were purchased for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact Rich’s Helpline at (800) 356-7094.