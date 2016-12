BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’ve had your radio set to Christmas music this season, chances are Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has passed through your ears.

The Buffalo Sabres put their own twist on the Christmas classic by doing a dramatic reading of it.

Watch the team’s interpretation of Carey’s song below:

Mariah Carey has nothing on our Christmas classic. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/KmcW85g70W — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 21, 2016