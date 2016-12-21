Stranger wants to replace stolen Hamburg decorations after watching News 4 report

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — An update to a story we brought you on News 4. On Sunday we told you about a real-life ‘Grinch’ who stole Christmas decorations from a home in Hamburg. Now a stranger is stepping in to replace what was taken.

Decorations totaling $250 were taken right off of Ken Boris’s front lawn. He also said his yard was vandalized. He says it happens every year but this year it really hit a nerve.

Boris has been keeping up this tradition for more than a decade.Through the years he has spent thousands of dollars on decorations and lights. That’s why he was disappointed when he realized several decorations were missing and his yard was damaged.

After the story aired on News 4, Hamburg native Michael Printup (who know lives in Horseheads) who also owns Watkins Glenn International emailed our newsroom for Ken’s contact info. He said he wanted to replace everything that was stolen.

We put the two in touch and here’s what happened:

“He said that he wants to donate to me the monies that was stolen from my property and I was very grateful for it. I spoke with him on the phone and I think it’s too late in the season for me to put anything else out and I don’t want whatever I were to purchase with it to be stolen again. So I talked with him and we agreed upon donating it to a charity of some sort,” said Ken Boris of the village of Hamburg.

Boris says he’d like to donate the money to either Children’s Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.