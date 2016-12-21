Stun gun used on student at Lake Shore High School

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Lake Shore Central District officials have confirmed to News 4 a school resource officer subdued a distraught student with a stun gun Tuesday.

According to district spokesperson Josh Gregory, the distraught student was first approached by administrators, who then made the decision to get a school resource officer involved. Additional officers from the Evans Police Department were also called to the scene.

Gregory would not confirm what led up to the incident, or why the student was agitated. He told News 4 the school resource acted appropriately, although it’s not clear why a stun gun was used.

In a separate incident, another student injured themselves during tech class, which prompted the school to call for a shelter-in-place.

Gregory told News 4 that student was picked up by a parent. He would not confirmed the student’s condition or say whether or not they were treated at a hospital.

Both students are male. The Evans Police Department is handling the incident involving the stun gun. We have reached out to them for a comment.

Gregory said school resource officers do carry stun guns while on duty.

The district issued the following statement:

“There were two student incidents that took place at the Senior High School today, one involving a distraught student outside of the building that did not affect the regular school day. The second incident involved a student medical emergency resulting in a shelter-in-place for a short period of time while staff attended to the student’s injury. These unrelated student incidents were handled immediately by appropriate building staff.”

This is a developing story. News 4 will continue to post updates as we learn more information.