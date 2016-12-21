Teen accused of discharging Trooper’s weapon during alleged escape attempt

MACHIAS, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police say a Cattaraugus County teenager discharged a State Trooper’s weapon during an attempted escape.

On Tuesday afternoon, Machias resident Gavin Haynes, 17, was being arraigned in the town court on a charge of criminal trespassing.

During the arraignment, Haynes, who was handcuffed, allegedly broke free from a Trooper’s grip and fled on foot.

After quickly catching up to Haynes, the Trooper tackled him to the ground, authorities say. While trying to regain control of the teen, State Police say the Trooper’s weapon became dislodged from its holster.

Authorities say Haynes retrieved the side arm and shot one round into a snow bank. No one was injured.

Haynes was charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and escape.

He was arraigned in the same court again, and jailed in Cattaraugus County without bail.

Authorities are investigating the incident.