The Audcast, Episode 11: Sound the alarm on the Sabres’ playoff push

Coming off two straight shootout losses and facing a string of divisional games, just how important can December hockey be for these Sabres?

By Published:
The Audcast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the eleventh episode of The Audcast, News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin and NHL.com’s Joe Yerdon talk playoffs.

In December.

It does seem a bit early, but these are important times for Buffalo in the context of its 82 game season.

The Sabres are beginning a stretch of divisional games, having dropped one of them to Florida in a shootout loss on the road. That loss followed another shootout loss in Carolina, just as the Sabres appeared to be putting together a good stretch of hockey. Buffalo’s play has improved in line with its health, but there is catching up to do if they want to secure a playoff spot.

Tom and Joe lean heavily on your Twitter questions in this episode, some of them being:

  1. What’s wrong with the Sabres in shootouts?
  2. Why is Rasmus Ristolainen seem to be overlooked?
  3. Should the NHL shorten its season to reduce back to backs?
  4. Are morning skates useful?
  5. What happens upon Tyler Ennis’ return?

Those questions and many more, answered in episode 11. You may click play on the widget below, or click to download the podcast to your computer or mobile device.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s