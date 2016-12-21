Town of Evans to look at proposal that would merge police department with Sheriff’s Office

TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Evans is faced with some difficult decisions, local leaders are trying to sort out deep money troubles.

The future of the Evans Police Department is on the line as the town looks for ways to tighten spending.

People in the town are demanding change.

Earlier this year the town discovered a $3 million hole in the 2016 budget.

“You have no idea what we wasted over the last 10 years as a community because we mismanaged,” said Mary Hosler, town supervisor.

A local non-profit group, Evans Taxpayers United says it has a solution. They want the Erie County Sheriff’s Office to take over the Evans Police Department.

“We foiled the information, the benefits, the salaries of the police department and sheriff’s department and gave it to a public certified accountant and came up with savings of over $400,000,” said Stanley Radwan, member of Evans Taxpayers United.

The group says none of the 23 officers will lose their jobs, but there would no longer be a police chief.

“If you go with another agency coming in here, they don’t know the clientele like our guys and gals do and response time, forget it, it would be triple what these guys do,” said John O’Donnell, resident.

“Our officers know the town of Evans, they know the residents, they know the citizens we deal with on a routine basis so I think it benefits the town,” said Douglas Czora, Chief of Police.

Town Supervisor, Mary Hosler says the police force is the biggest part of the budget, but she says they’re not the reason for the tax hike.

“After the sheriff’s come in, we have no control, we have no say. We will take a look at that but I think this board sits pretty strongly to say that we’re not in to make a knee jerk reaction,” said Hosler.