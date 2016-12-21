VFW post tries ‘bundling up’ but gets left out in the cold



LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Volunteers from the Lt. Col. Matt Urban VFW Post in Lancaster are not picking up as many veterans for doctors appointments, getting their prescriptions, or helping with veterans benefits, because the veterans who need help can’t call–the phone doesn’t work.

VFW Post Commander Jim Wier is baffled, “It has been now three weeks, almost 4 weeks, and we cannot help anybody because nobody can get in touch with us.”

Like most non-profit groups these days, the VFW Post on Walden Ave. in Lancaster is tightening its belt, and the veterans group went with a TV and telephone bundle from Time Warner Cable to save $55 a month, but Wier said Time Warner Cable somehow got its wires crossed.

After the post signed the new deal on November 14, Wier said the company took 5 days to get the cable TV hooked up, but the phone was another matter, “They came in, they hooked it up, called the number, and then they left. We called the number and it was nothing.”

According to Wier, Time Warner Cable mysteriously changed a digit in their phone number–a number the post has had for nearly 40 years–but their new number is actually assigned to a security firm in Amherst, which seems to be just as baffled when people try to call the VFW..

“They say yes, we know because we have gotten at least 20 calls asking for your post,” Wier said, “and obviously it isn’t our number.”

After a month of frustration, including spending hours at the Time Warner Cable customer service office at the Appletree Business Park in Cheektowaga to get the services straightened out, Wier dialed up Call 4 Action.

The VFW also raises money, through various activities, to feed homeless veterans, and Wier estimated the Time Warner Cable snafu has cost the post more than $2,000, “It is vets helping vets, and why Time Warner is doing this is totally mind boggling.”

Wednesday evening a Time Warner Cable representative called Jim Wier–on his cell phone of course–to send a service technician to the post in Lancaster, sometime Wednesday night to get the Matt Urban Post’s land line back in service.

More to come Thursday.