BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA Transit Police say an arrest has been made in relation to the Dec. 16 shooting at the Buffalo Metro Rail University Station.

On that night around 11:30 p.m., the victim was shot in the arm while waiting for a train.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Arkeil Gaskin. He was accused of committing the shooting.