BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was found guilty of murdering Joseph Daniels.

Marquille Spencer, 20, was convicted of fatally shooting the 18-year-old. In October of 2015, Daniels was shot while standing on the corner of Broadway and Woltz Ave. in Buffalo.

In addition to being convicted or murder, Spencer was also found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon.

When sentenced on Feb. 15, Spencer faces a maximum sentence of 25 years-to-life in prison.