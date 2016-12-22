Car flips over in Tonawanda resulting in minor injuries

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A vehicle flipped over in the City of Tonawanda, resulting in minor injuries.

City of Tonawanda police say North Tonawanda resident Katherine Alexander, 46, clipped another vehicle driven by Gina Giomundo — a Tonawanda resident. Giomundo was pulling out of a Tops store on Young St. at the time.

After this, Alexander’s vehicle hit a boulder and flipped onto its roof. Two of her passengers complained of neck pain, but refused treatment.

Giomundo was issued a summons for allegedly failing to yield.