Car flips over in Tonawanda resulting in minor injuries

By Published:
img_8376

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A vehicle flipped over in the City of Tonawanda, resulting in minor injuries.

City of Tonawanda police say North Tonawanda resident Katherine Alexander, 46, clipped another vehicle driven by Gina Giomundo — a Tonawanda resident. Giomundo was pulling out of a Tops store on Young St. at the time.

After this, Alexander’s vehicle hit a boulder and flipped onto its roof. Two of her passengers complained of neck pain, but refused treatment.

Giomundo was issued a summons for allegedly failing to yield.

img_8373 img_8377

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s