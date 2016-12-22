Community gives back to Lockport family that suffered heartbreaking loss before holidays

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Christmas the O’Neil family will have many presents under their Christmas tree.

“There has been a weight lifted off my shoulders a little bit you know,” said Trina O’Neil, of Lockport.

Last month, Trina O’Neil lost her husband Nick to colon cancer. Her three kids ages 6, 3, and 5 months are now without a father before the holiday.

“It’s getting tougher, I thought it would get easier but it’s definitely a lot tougher,” said O’Neil.

But thanks to the generosity of strangers, her kids will be able to enjoy a Christmas she couldn’t otherwise provide.On Thursday morning the Pack 17 Cub Scouts of Gasport delivered food and gifts to the family.

“We had enough food and presents to do 3 families so we decided to do 3 families this year and Trina showed up on Facebook, channel 4 news Facebook page,” said Scott Schultz, Pack 18 Cub Scouts Cub Master.

For Schultz, the O’Neil family’s story hit a soft spot in his heart.

“My parents were split up and my biological father left me when I was at the age of 5 so I know how it feels but she did get remarried years later. But I know how it feels to lose a father,” said Schultz.

O’Neil says at least 7 families have also reached out to her, asking to adopt her family for the holiday.

“I am super grateful I don’t know how to express it any other way besides just telling them thank you over and over again because it really means a lot to me,” said O’Neil.

If you’d like to make a donation to the family,  go to https://www.youcaring.com/nick-oneil-671586?fb_action_ids=10209777505507385&fb_action_types=youcaringcom%3Adonate&fb_source=other_multiline&action_object_map=%5B1120685141301192%5D&action_type_map=%5B%22youcaringcom%3Adonate%22%5D&action_ref_map=%5B%5D

There’s also a benefit taking place on January 29th from 1- 4 pm at the Tonawanda Bowling Center to support the family.

