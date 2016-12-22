Former Buffalo police officer admits he faked an injury

gavel judge crime court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Buffalo police officer has admitted to faking an injury.

In court, Tonawanda resident Sean Potter, 52, pleaded guilty to offering a false instrument for filing.

Potter says he filed paperwork with the Buffalo Police Department claiming he was injured while on duty in September.

“Police work is inherently dangerous and every day the brave members of the Buffalo Police Department put their health at risk for the citizens of Buffalo,” acting Erie County District Attorney Michael Flaherty Jr. said. “The reality is that suffering an injury on the job is a risk, but they are willing to face that to serve us.  That is why there are remedies and protections for officers who suffer an injury on the job.  Fortunately, the vast majority of members of the Buffalo Police Department are hardworking, honest, dedicated public servants.  It is discouraging and disheartening to learn that some officers are willing to game the system at our expense.  Not only does this cost the taxpayer unfairly, it tends to reflect poorly on everyone else in the force.”

Along with Potter’s guilty plea, the 26-year veteran resigned from the police department. He was sentenced to one year conditional discharge.

