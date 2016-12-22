Canadian man accused of transporting cocaine to western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, local law enforcement agencies announced the arrest of a Canadian man accused of transporting thousands of dollars worth of drugs, including cocaine, to western New York.

Members of the Niagara Falls police department came together with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to announce the arrest of 40-year-old Vancouver, British Columbia resident Carlos Perez.

More than 10 kilograms of cocaine, which has the street worth around $500,000, was seized, police locating it the drugs in a hidden compartment in the truck of the SUV Perez was driving. Police say this arrest is part of a much larger investigation into international drug smuggling. They tell us they located four guns, 100lbs. of marijuana, 3oz. of methamphetamines, and $10,000 in cash at a separate location – federal agents would not disclose the location, only saying it was in the United States.

Perez was arraigned in court Thursday morning, charged with several felony offenses including Possession with intent to sell. He is jailed without bail.