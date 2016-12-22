Local non-profit WNY Heroes gives back to struggling military families for the holidays

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — WNY Heroes is giving back to veterans this holiday season through its adopt-a-family program.

the non profit has partnered with the american medical response to give gifts, clothing, and household items to military families in need,

today those gifts were delivered from the western new york heroes headquarters in williamsville.

veterans have been calling the non-profit asking for help with food and gifts for their children.

last year the organization helped 130 military families – this year they’re helping more than 150 families.

veterans i spoke with today say they’re very grateful for the help.

“We’ve had so many veterans reaching out for our assistance this time of year that have struggled with PTSD which in turn has given them a set back in their finances as well,” said Lynn Magistrale, WNY Heroes Program Coordinator.

“As one of those struggling veterans, my husband is also a veteran, you know when you go through hard times it’s just so important to have community organizations like this it just makes you feel appreciated and truly like these guys are the heroes,” said Kristy Sibley, Veteran.

For more information on WNY Heroes, go to: http://www.wnyheroes.org/