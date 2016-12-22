Phones fixed, Lancaster VFW back to business serving veterans



LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Lancaster VFW is back in business, now that their phone service has been restored. The Lt. Col. Matt Urban Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7275 on Walden Avenue had phones, but no service for nearly a month, so they dialed up Call 4 Action—on a cell phone of course—and got the phones working again.

VFW members and volunteers do a lot for fellow war veterans, but all their good works were nullified because the phones were inoperable. The VFW post had just switched to a Time Warner Cable TV and phone bundle–they got the TV service, but they couldn’t even get a dial tone.

Turns out Time Warner Cable had somehow changed their phone number to a number that was already in use, and a spokesperson for the cable company told News 4, they sold the VFW’s number–which the post had for nearly 40 years–to another phone company. The spokesperson called it a “clerical error”.

After dozens of angry phone calls, and a month of frustration, the Lancaster veterans launched a frontal attack, enlisting Call 4 Action, and early Wednesday evening—a little more than an hour after the story aired–the cable guy arrived and was greeted by a full house.

“As soon as the repairman came in, we told him the situation,” said Post Commander Jim Wier, “he got a rousing round of applause thanking him for it.”

Wier said the Time Warner Cable technician pulled out his equipment, and restored the phone service quickly, “He just went in, dialed up the number, and that was it. It took a total of 20 seconds, 20 seconds to take care of our problem.”

By Thursday morning Wier said VFW volunteers had already helped two veterans get to their doctor’s appointment and pick up prescriptions. The Matt Urban post is also asking Time Warner Cable to credit their account for the days they were without phone service.