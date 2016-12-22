Premier Wine and Spirits sues local liquor store for being too big and too close

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Amherst liquor store owner got an early, unwanted Christmas present.

Louis Mulone has owned Addys Wine and Spirits for the past six years. Less than a month ago, Mulone relocated the store a quarter of a mile down the road on Transit Road. The store sits right next to Wegmans and much closer to Premier Wine and Spirits.

Mulone found out early Thursday, the Premier Group is suing his company for being too big and too close.

“There was already 50,000 square feet of existing liquor stores in the area and allowing Addys not only to move it’s location closer to other stores, but expand it more and doubling the space, isn’t justified by the law,” said Matthew Miller, attorney for the Premier Group.

Mulone told News 4 when he relocated the store, he faced issues with the Premier Group over square footage. The State Liquor Authority forced Addys to reduce the size of their store by 2,000 feet.

Miller said they want the state to overturn their approval for the store.

“We believe that it created an exception for this store. We’re not looking to put them out of business, we’re looking for a fair application of the law,” said Miller.

Miller also said that he and the Premier Group believe Addys is supported by Wegmans and is creating an unfair advantage.

Wegmans offficials told News 4 they have no involvement with the lawsuit or the liquor store, they are simply just the landlord.

Mulone says he’s just a local guy trying to make a living for his family and instead of enjoying the holidays, he’s left looking for an attorney.

“They’re a big player and I’m just a little guy making ends meet. I think it’s frivolous, I don’t get it,” said Mulone.