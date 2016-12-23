Buffalo Police officers give back to area children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Protecting and serving by day, then giving back at night.

Christmas came early for some very thankful children this year.

“I got a fart gun and I got roller skates and I got a sword, said 7 year-old Khristian Carr.

Buffalo Police officers are reaching into their own pockets and making Christmas extra special for less fortunate kids.

“A lot of us are involved with the community outside of work, a lot of us coach baseball or are involved with pop warner football, so it’s just a way we can give back to people that we serve in the community,” said Kenneth Agee, Buffalo PD.

The ‘Shop with a Cop’ program allows police officers to buy Christmas presents for children in the community. Each officer buys the gifts themselves. On average they spend about $100 per kid.

“It’s a genuine good feeling, it really is, especially for the Christmas season to be able to give back to the community,” said Bradford Pitts, Buffalo PD.

Most kids picked out gifts they’ve wanted all year, while others wanted to give than to receive.

“I’m not really getting a lot of things for myself because that would seem a lot more selfish, so instead today I’m buying something for my brother and something for my mom,” said Ahmire Morgan, 11 years-old.

The officers say being apart of this program helps bridge the gap between them and the community.

“It shows that cops have a sense of humanity to them, we’re not just cops you see on TV, we’re actually humans in the community just like other people in the community,” said Pitts.

But, without evening knowing it, these officers are doing a lot more than breaking barriers.

“I really appreciate this because I never got to do this, I never got a time where I can spend just a whole day with another male other than my father,” said Morgan.

During the shopping trip, Walmart gave another $50 to each child to spend on gifts.

