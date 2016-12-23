Buffalo woman shares extensive menorah collection inside Elmwood Village home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – This weekend Buffalo’s Jewish community will celebrate the “festival of lights.” You can’t celebrate Hanukkah without a menorah. One Buffalo woman has made it her mission to capture quite the collection.

Inside Marlene Katzel’s Elmwood Village home. You’ll find big and small menorahs. There are menorahs shaped like musical instruments. There are others that make music on their own.

When it comes to her extensive collection, she tells us, “the more unusual the better.”

There are menorahs inside shaped like vodka bottles. She also has one called a “Menurkey,” which combines A menorah and a Thanksgiving turkey.

There are 130 in all. Katzel even has dreidels to match most of them.

Katzel said, “It just has so much history and has personality. You’ll see there are so many different ways of making a menorah, so it has all of its uniqueness.”

Her collection started as a young girl, now her husband and her friends help it grow every year. She said, “A lot of the people who got these for me aren’t Jewish, but they know that I collect them.”

They make an appearance once a year throughout the house just in time for Hanukkah. She said, “It takes a lot to do this and some other people appreciate it like I do, so it’s always nice to see.”

And to her each one is special, and each one has its own story.