Carl Paladino doesn’t filter responses when answering Artvoice survey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Artvoice sent a survey to local artists, performers and business owners in WNY asking what they would like to see accomplished in 2017.

Responses submitted by local developer and Buffalo School Board member Carl Paladino have many residents and elected leaders reacting.

Questions asked by Artvoice:

1. What would you most like to happen in 2017?

2. What would you like to see go away in 2017?

3. Who would you like to see run for mayor of Buffalo in next year’s election?

4. Should the new $50 million Amtrak station be at Central Terminal or Canal Side?

Carl Paladino answers:

1. Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her.

2. Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.

3. Someone with a brain, a set of balls and a lack of fear who has enough money so as not to owe anyone anything once elected and who believes in a market economy.

4. We need a $50 million dollar train station as much as we need parasitic people like Lou Ciminelli, 80% of the school board and the dizziness of socialistic progressive politicians who never signed the front of a paycheck. At best 400 people a day take a train. They are not complaining about exchange or Depew. We are already the laughingstock of America for having the dumbest elected leaders ever. Why add to it.

——

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted ” I am seeking confirmation of whether the statements attributed to Carl Paladino in @ artvoice were in fact made by him.The statements are so incredulous. If they were made by him there can be no room in our civil discourse for such hate and anger.”

Poloncarz later released a statement calling on Paladino to resign immediately from the Buffalo School Board

“While the First Amendment of our Constitution protects the right of free speech, no matter how deplorable it may be, there can be no room in our civil discourse for such hate and anger,” Poloncarz said. “These comments harken back to the darkest days of racism in our nation’s history. Anyone who has these beliefs is unfit to hold public office and especially unfit to oversee the education of children. In order to focus on the educational needs of the children of the City of Buffalo, and not on the outlandish behavior of a Buffalo School Board member, I hereby call on Mr. Paladino to immediately resign his position as a member of the School Board.”

Governor Cuomo released the following response,

“Carl Paladino, a Republican Party official from Western New York, made racist, ugly and reprehensible remarks about President Obama and the First Lady Michelle Obama.

“Paladino has a long history of racist and incendiary comments. While most New Yorkers know Mr. Paladino is not to be taken seriously, as his erratic behavior defies any rational analysis and he has no credibility, his words are still jarring. His remarks do not reflect the sentiments or opinions of any real New Yorker and he has embarrassed the good people of the state with his latest hate-filled rage.

“In this holiday season, after months of internal conflict among the people of this great nation, my wish is for peace and unity and that we all stand together against racism and discrimination.”

News 4 reached out to Paladino following the publication and he responded with this statement,

“This is in response to my comments published in Artvoice:



It has nothing to do with race. That’s the typical stance of the press when they can’t otherwise defend the acts of the person being attacked.



It’s about 2 progressive elitist ingrates who have hated their country so badly and destroyed its fabric in so many respects in 8 years.



It’s about them diminishing the respect for their country on the world scene, surrendering its status as the protector of human rights, disgracing the memory of its veterans who gave so much.



It’s about demeaning and weakening what was the most powerful military in the world, firing hundreds of good soldier Generals and Admirals who refused Barack’s illegal and irresponsible dictates.



Michelle hated America before her husband won. She then enjoyed all the attention, the multi -million dollar vacations, the huge staff and other benefits. Then when Hillary lost, she and Barack realized that without Hillary, there was no one to protect the little, if any, legacy he had. That’s when Michelle came out and said there is no hope for America. Good, let her leave and go someplace she will be happy.



As for Barack, he’s a yellow-bellied coward who left thousands to die in Syria and especially Aleppo and he gets on TV and says he feels bad he couldn’t do anything about it.



He supported the mass migration without vetting of people from Muslim countries and the open borders, not for the people, but to expand the democratic base to a permanent majority.



He couldn’t care less about the people. He just commuted the sentences of another 650 drug pushers responsible for selling poison to our kids.



It’s about the middle class, silent majority, rising up to destroy the Republican and Democrat establishment in America.



It’s about the end of an era when the people took all their information from the main street media, letting them tell us what the issues are and how to resolve those issues. People no longer trust the press.



It’s about that fraudulent, shadow government with a lazy ass president who allowed non-Americans like Valerie Jarret to run the government on a day to day basis and order the Stand down in Benghazi and the later cover-up that does matter.



It’s about Lois Lerner and the head of the IRS and the other criminal officials who haven’t been prosecuted or even investigated because the leaders of the progressive movement are above the law.



It’s about the end of the progressive movement and reset of the direction of America for the next 30 years.



It’s about a president who interfered in a presidential election for his successor so flagrantly that he called Trump unfit for office.



It’s about a president who for 8 years did absolutely nothing for black children in our urban centers held prisoner by the cycle of poverty and illegitimate black leadership more interested in power and preserving their voting base by keeping them hungry and uneducated in the inner cities.



And yes, it’s about a little deprecating humor which America lost for a long time. Merry Christmas and tough luck if you don’t like my answer.”