Donations help cover classroom supply expenses for Ken-Ton Teacher

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to AdoptAClassroom.org K through 12 teachers spend at least 600 dollars a year of their own money to make sure they have all the supplies they need for their classroom.

Local first grade teacher Katie Sacco has been a teacher for over 20 years and says she has spent thousands of dollars on classroom supplies over that time. So she decided to make a profile on AdoptAClassroom.org and so far she’s received almost $1500 from donors to cover supply expenses.

The website allows teachers to register a profile to raise money, and anyone can donate to their classroom.

“With the funds that they gave me I was able to buy a classroom mail center, I’ve been able to buy presentation boards, I was able this year to purchase many creative building supplies for the students including Playdoh, Legos, and things like that so that they have more creative things that they can do.The tax cap in New York state has really affected what we’re able to get for kids and so we don’t have a budget to buy supplies with,” said Katie Sacco, Thomas Edison Elementary School First Grade Teacher.

