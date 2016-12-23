Donations help cover classroom supply expenses for Ken-Ton Teacher

By Published:
adopt-a-classroom

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to AdoptAClassroom.org K through 12 teachers spend at least 600 dollars a year of their own money to make sure they have all the supplies they need for their classroom.

Local first grade teacher Katie Sacco has been a teacher for over 20 years and says she has spent thousands of dollars on classroom supplies over that time. So she decided to make a profile on AdoptAClassroom.org and so far she’s received almost $1500 from donors to cover supply expenses.

The website allows teachers to register a profile to raise money, and anyone can donate to their classroom.

“With the funds that they gave me I was able to buy a classroom mail center, I’ve been able to buy presentation boards, I was able this year to purchase many creative building supplies for the students including Playdoh, Legos, and things like that so that they have more creative things that they can do.The tax cap in New York state has really affected what we’re able to get for kids and so we don’t have a budget to buy supplies with,” said Katie Sacco, Thomas Edison Elementary School First Grade Teacher.

For more information, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/please-help-aiden

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s