Former DOC inmate seeks $5M for alleged brutal beating

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB)- A former New York Department of Corrections inmate is seeking $5 million for an alleged “brutal beating” that occurred while he was incarcerated at the Wende Correctional Facility.

Kenneth Bingham, who is in a wheelchair, was serving time for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property. He filed a complaint against Officer J. Rynkewicz December 19.

According to the complaint, Rynkewicz struck Bingham from behind, punching him more than 20 times in the back of the head, neck, and left side of his face the morning of Aug. 13, 2016.

The complaint alleges the incident caused Bingham to bleed profusely and fall out of his wheelchair. It also claimed he suffered multiple facial fractures due to the beating.

Bingham’s lawyer, Michael Sussman, told News 4 official reports were falsified or fabricated to create the appearance that his client misbehaved while incarcerated.

News 4 recevied the following statement from the DOCCS.

“DOCCS takes seriously all allegations of misconduct by both staff and inmates and there is an on-going investigation regarding Kenneth Bingham’s complaint. DOCCS cannot comment due to this investigation and the pending litigation.”