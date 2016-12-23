Free Christmas trees hand out to those in need on Saturday

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Free Christmas trees will be available to those in need on Saturday.

Former Erie County legislator Charles Swanick, Arida Tree Farm and Grabber & Sons Landscaping will continue their Christmas Eve tree handout tradition from 9-1 p.m.

Those in need of a tree can pick up a tree in the back parking lot of the Philip Sheridan School, 3200 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda.

Volunteers will assist with loading the trees into vehicles from 9-1 p.m. After 1 p.m. the remaining trees will be left in the parking lot for anyone to take. The Town of Tonawanda highway dept. will mulch any unclaimed trees after the giveaway.