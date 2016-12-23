Local family seeks answers a month after sister’s death

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)- Shawntre Allison is preparing for Christmas in Williamsville without her sister.

“I feel like it’s the same day,” she said.

“Waiting for detectives to return calls, waiting for detectives to return emails. It’s like we’re stuck on November the 24th.”

Her sister, 37-year-old Jameca Price, was found dead in her estranged husband’s Georgia condo on Thanksgiving.

Price is from Buffalo, but lived in Georgia.

Police there are looking for 38-year-old Orlando Price, who hasn’t been seen since. They think he’s responsible. Orlando Price is also a Buffalo native.

“We have been in touch with the detectives in Georgia,” said Janese Gates-McDaniels, also Price’s sister.

Jameca’s family still doesn’t know how she died, or where Orlando is.

They said marks were found around their sister’s neck, but an official cause of death has yet to be determined.

Orlando was abusive, both mentally and physically for years, Price’s sister told us.

They said Jameca has recently left him.

“There’s still been a few days where I’ve picked up my phone ready to call my sister and then it hits me like yeah I can’t, she’s not going to pick up on the other end,” Gates-McDaniels said.

Price was a law school graduate, who was awaiting her bar results at the time of her death. She’s was also a mom to two daughters, just 12 and 13.

“They’re going on their first holiday without their mother. Their first Christmas without their mother. You know they’ve already had their first Thanksgiving. And I just don’t want the public to forget that he’s still out there, he’s still on the loose,” Allison said.

Contact the DeKalb County Police at 404-286-7911 if you have any information on Orlando Price.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence contact the Family Justice Center at 716-558-7233