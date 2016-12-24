Bills’ playoff hopes come crashing down after comeback; Dolphins win 34-31 in OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Across seventeen years of playoff exile, the Buffalo Bills have stumbled upon landmines of every make and model.

On Saturday, a new feat: Set a franchise record for most yards from scrimmage in a game, while suffering the loss that dooms the playoffs for good.

Buffalo racked up 589 yards of total offense in a 34-31 overtime loss to Miami, sending the Bills to 7-8 on the season and to a seventeenth straight season with no work after Week 17. This, on the same day the Jacksonville Jaguars – led by former Bills coach Doug Marrone – stunned the Tennessee Titans and gave the Bills’ extra playoff life in the AFC wildcard standings.

Andrew Franks kicked a 27-yard field goal in OT to win the game, after Rex Ryan elected to punt with 4:09 to play in overtime, despite (possibly) knowing a tie would doom Buffalo’s playoff hopes as well. Miami promptly rode Jay Ajayi downfield to set up the field goal. It was the second 200-yard rushing day for Ajayi against Buffalo this season.

So, So Close…

It was Buffalo’s game for the taking, and that might be the most crushing aspect of the defeat.

In the fourth quarter, with the Bills trailing 28-24, Tyrod Taylor threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Charles Clay on fourth down and goal, capping an 89-yard drive that appeared to spell defeat for Miami.

But with 1:20 left to play, the Dolphins marched down the field and quickly set up a field goal for Andrew Franks.

The kick traveled 55 yards… and was good. Franks’ career long.

Rex Ryan attempted to call timeout before the kick; the Bills had only 10 men on the field. Replays showed he did not call timeout before the snap, but Bills safety Corey White did manage to signal for a timeout. The referees did not award Buffalo a stoppage and with that, the game went to overtime.

The Bills won the toss to start OT and quickly got into field goal range. Four plays later, Dan Carpenter missed a field goal wide right, his second miss of the afternoon. Buffalo would not get another chance in Miami territory again.

How They Scored

Miami marched down the field and launched a 55-yard field goal off the leg of Andrew Franks, tying the game with six seconds to play. The Bills tried to call timeout to prevent the kick, but Rex Ryan

Too little, too late? Perhaps. The Bills needed a game like this in Seattle, or in Oakland, or even in Miami the first time around.

The Bills’ tackling did them zero favors throughout the game, especially on the first two Miami scoring drives. Jay Ajayi opened up the scoring on a 2-yard, bulldozing run through Leger Douzable and Sergio Brown, while Kenyan Drake ran circles around the Bills’ defenders en route to a 45-yard score.

Buffalo’s offense held strong throughout and found ways to answer. Tyrod Taylor hit Sammy Watkins on a 38-yard pitch and catch to bring the scoring to 14-7. After a 56-yard DeVante Parker touchdown – once again through missed tackles – the Bills drove back down the field and brought the score to 21-14 on a 19-yard LeSean MCCoy touchdown.

On the ensuing drive, Miami’s Damien Williams ran through more poor Bills tackle attempts for a big gain, leading to a Matt Moore touchdown to Kenny Stills. But Buffalo responded once more, thanks to a big gain from Taylor to Watkins followed by an 18-yard pass to pay dirt from Taylor to Clay. That brought the score to 28-24; a 28-yard Dan Carpenter field goal made it 28-24 Dolphins.

Up Next

The Bills now travel to the Meadowlands to play the 4-11 New York Jets on New Year’s Day.