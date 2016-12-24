City of Buffalo and West Herr donate car to family in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You could call it a Christmas miracle or just a sign that Buffalo really is the city of good neighbors.

Buffalo and West Herr New York are making the holidays a lot brighter for a family going through a tough battle.

Juan Rodriguez’s family faced a tremendous hardship over the summer, when Juan was shot in the head on Humason Avenue.

Juan was just 11-years-old at the time, when he was shot and seriously injured during a shootout in front of his home. Since then Juan and his family have been fighting for his life.

On Saturday the city showed they’re still standing with them.

Buffalo Mayor Bryon Brown reached out to West Herr New York when he heard Juan’s mother, Sonia Pagan, was having car problems. West Herr decided to donate a new van to the family.

The donation couldn’t have came at a better time. Sonia was in a car crash just yesterday and her car broke down.

She says she is grateful to the city and West Herr for the gift.

“This brought a lot more hope, I had a lot of faith but this right here brought a lot of hope that everything will get better,” Juan’s mother, Sonia said.

“Juan her son was so articulate and so excited about the van and the TV in the van and the way the van matched his walker, the color matched it. His excitement just, and the whole family’s excitement just that’s my Christmas gift right now,” West Herr New York President Scott Bieler said.

So far one person has been linked to the shooting. 21-year-old Detavion Magee was arrested on a weapon’s charge in connection to the shooting.