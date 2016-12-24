Former legislator continues tree giving tradition

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Having a Christmas tree for the holidays is part of a tradition many carry on from year to year, but sometimes, life gets in the way of actually getting the tree. Former Erie County legislator, Chuck Swanik, with the help of local volunteers, handed out free Christmas trees to families in need of one.

Swanik said, “We started about 30 years ago and it’s when Dave Arida, from Arida Tree Farms came to me and said I have all of these trees that weren’t purchased for the Christmas season can we give them away?!”

Swanik said of course and that’s how this long standing tradition got started. This year 200 trees were available with help from a few local nurseries who didn’t sell all of their stock.

Swanik told News 4,”The idea is, that people run into tough times, it happens. It’s not just economic, it can be changes in the family, deaths, and all sorts of things happen to affect the family’s ability to buy a tree.”

Dozens of people came out to the event and were extremely grateful for the generous donation that will help bring their holiday to life. One buffalo resident brought her son out to experience the nostalgia despite the rainy weather.

Shania said, “This is usually a yearly thing. I come out here and get a Christmas tree just to fill up the home, get the fresh smell of the Christmas tree in the house, and get in the Christmas spirit.”

And having Christmas spirit is extra important now that Shania has a family to take care of.

She said, “It means a lot now that I have a son and he is getting older and going to school and understanding more about what Christmas and all the other holidays are.”

And the Christmas cheer doesn’t stop with getting the tree. With the money she saved, she’ll be able to cook a homemade holiday meal along with providing presents for her excited 3 year old little boy.”