Nurses help to make Christmas special for babies in the NICU

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A baby’s first Christmas. It’s an exciting time for any set of parents, but having to spend it in the hospital, can be hard. Nurses in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo are making sure every family feels the holiday spirit this year.

The babies in the NICU are way too little to ask for presents this Christmas, but they’ve all made it on to Santa’s nice list. The big guy in red wasn’t alone helping the tiny tots. His elves? The nurses at Sisters. They treat every baby the same, with unconditional love and care. Lisa Krawczyk has been a nurse at Sisters for 16 years.  Being a part of Santa’s visit is one of the perks of her job.

Krawczyk told News 4,”Everyone is beautiful and they’re all special”

The nurses’ kindness doesn’t stop with the babies. It reaches to their families as well. She said, “It’s a very trying stressful time for them, to be in the NICU especially. During the holidays it’s family time so we try and brighten it up and make it a little more cheerful for them.”

Andrew and Sarah Sterling would rather be at home for the holidays with their new baby, but today they couldn’t be more thankful.They told News 4,”It’s not the most ideal situation, but it’s more ideal when Santa is around.”

The family welcomed a baby boy named Dawson into the world on December 11 at 2:22 pm. His mother said, “Dawson made an early arrival. He wanted to be here for Christmas. So he was born at 36 weeks.”

With a due date set for January 4th they always thought having a New Year’s baby would be a possibility but never imagined their little boy would be here early enough to see Santa.The family said, “We picked out his outfit, he was wide awake right before Santa got here, it’s like he knew.”

And Dawson was not alone. This year in the NICU there are 26 babies. On average they have about 32 babies but in years past there have had up to 50 little ones there to celebrate Christmas.The Sterling’s said, “It’s a nice gesture for obviously Dawson, but for the families too.”

After his visit, Santa leaves each family with a picture post card, a stocking filled with special goodies, and well wishes to head home soon.

