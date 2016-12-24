Shoppers buy last minute Christmas gifts before time runs out

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — For some people they start their Christmas shopping in September and are prepared weeks before the holiday.

But for others, they started this week and some even started shopping for all their gifts on Christmas Eve.

Last minute shoppers went straight to the malls Saturday to fulfill Christmas wish lists with the hopes of getting a good deal.

“Pretty much every place here has at least 30 percent off which is a good savings,” said Rachel Kent, shopper.

Last minute shoppers say it’s not only the deals that reel them in, they say the stores are less congested.

“I usually get done before Halloween, but now I think it’s much easier to fight this crowd than most others,” said Kent.

For some, waiting last minute, is tradition.

“We usually have this tradition, we come the last minute on Christmas Eve and do our last minute shopping,” said Jason Kelly, shopper.

For others, last minute shopping is human nature.

“It’s a mans thing, you know women are always organized, men, we’re so unorganized, we go at the last minute,” said Damon Weaver, shopper.

