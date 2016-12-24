Source: Bills’ Rex Ryan believes he will be fired after OT loss to Dolphins

Rex Ryan
Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan instructs his team on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Nov. 23, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)  — The Buffalo Bills’ playoff drought turned seventeen years old after a 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Eve at New Era Field.

Now the franchise’s eighteenth head coach believes he’s soon to be out of a job.

According to a source close to News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed, Bills head coach Rex Ryan believes this will be his final season to coach the team. Per the source, Ryan went into the game thinking this was “the game” to save his job.

Ryan, who is in his second year of a five-year deal, is 15-16 as head coach of the Bills. Multiple national reports have suggested Ryan’s firing is a formality, but Ryan has stated publicly that he has been told nothing of the sort.

Buffalo wraps up the season on New Years Day in the Meadowlands against the 4-11 New York Jets.

