‘Hanukkah Wonderland’ kicks of second day of celebrations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday, Dec. 25 is the second night of Hanukkah and Buffalo kicked off the day with a special Hanukkah Wonderland.

Families brought their children to the Chabad House of Buffalo to take part in celebrations in a more interactive way.

Kids got a chance to do different arts and crafts, an obstacle course and eat some great traditional food.

One food in particular was part of the interactive way to learn about Hanukkah

“They get to decorate donuts. Donuts are a traditional food that Jewish people eat on Hanukkah because it is fried with oil. Remembering the story of Hanukkah with the jug of oil that lasted for eight days. So it makes the story of Hanukkah much more alive and attachable when they get to actually decorate their own donut with sprinkles and different flavors,” Rabbi Mohe Gurary said.

On Tuesday there will be a parade in Buffalo for Hanukkah. The night will end with a menorah lighting ceremony at Canalside.