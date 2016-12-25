Pillow drive gives homeless community something to rest their heads on this holiday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You have likely heard of food drives and coat drives but what about a pillow drive?

During the month of December, the Response to Love Center and long-time volunteers, Brooke and Mattie Woodard, have been collecting and creating new pillows for the homeless and needy.

Brooke and Mattie came up with the idea for the drive and started with just 40 pillows. By Christmas they had collected nearly 1,000 to donate.

Sister Mary Johnice says a fresh pillow is something we easily take for granted.

“We have a pillow when we go back home and rest our heads, but think about the pillow that might have been there five years with someone. Now to have a fresh fluffy pillow, that’s what it’s all about,” Sister Johnice, Director of the Response to Love Center said.

A pillow was given to each person who came to the food pantry Sunday at the Response to Love Center.

Hundreds of other pillows were donated to other shelters around Western New York.