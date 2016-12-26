Code Blue 32 introduced to protect the homeless during winter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless’ Code Blue Collaborative has announced a new kind of cold weather plan.

A “Code Blue 32” will be called for nights when the wind chill or temperature reaches between 16 and 32 degrees. Code Blue is a plan that goes into effect when temperatures or the wind chill reach 15 degrees or less from Nov. 15 to March 15.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order on Code Blue 32 plans. Here is part of what he said it is designed for:

“…to protect homeless individuals from inclement winter weather where temperatures decline to 32 degrees or below. The order will ensure that homeless individuals are directed to shelter during inclement winter weather which can cause hypothermia, serious injury and death. It also requires homeless shelters to extend their hours of operations so that those without shelter can remain indoors.”

Services at Matt Urban Hope Center and Harbor House will be provided during Code Blue 32 situations, but St. Luke’s will be closed. Harbor House will also have a daytime warming center during Code Blue 32 situations.

A Code Blue 32 will be in effect Monday night at 8 p.m. Matt Urban Hope Center and Harbor House will be open from then until 8 a.m. Harbor House will remain open as a warming center for 12 hours after that.