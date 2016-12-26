Code Blue 32 introduced to protect the homeless during winter

By Published:
code blue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless’ Code Blue Collaborative has announced a new kind of cold weather plan.

A “Code Blue 32” will be called for nights when the wind chill or temperature reaches between 16 and 32 degrees. Code Blue is a plan that goes into effect when temperatures or the wind chill reach 15 degrees or less from Nov. 15 to March 15.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order on Code Blue 32 plans. Here is part of what he said it is designed for:

“…to protect homeless individuals from inclement winter weather where temperatures decline to 32 degrees or below. The order will ensure that homeless individuals are directed to shelter during inclement winter weather which can cause hypothermia, serious injury and death. It also requires homeless shelters to extend their hours of operations so that those without shelter can remain indoors.”

Services at Matt Urban Hope Center and Harbor House will be provided during Code Blue 32 situations, but St. Luke’s will be closed. Harbor House will also have a daytime warming center during Code Blue 32 situations.

A Code Blue 32 will be in effect Monday night at 8 p.m. Matt Urban Hope Center and Harbor House will be open from then until 8 a.m. Harbor House will remain open as a warming center for 12 hours after that.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s