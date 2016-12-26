Contributors: Wegmans sued by former employees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — CBS contributors in Rochester say Wegmans is being sued by two former employees.

The employees accused the company of violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act, WROC says.

According to contributors, the lawsuit says Wegmans did not give proper notice about consumer background checks to employees and applicants who became the subjects of them.

The company responded to the lawsuit, according to WROC. Their statement read, “We are confident that our process for screening job applicants, including the disclosure that a background check will be conducted, fully complies with federal law.”