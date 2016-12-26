First of it’s kind facility on Grand Island teaches fire arms safety and self defense

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — “In this area a requirement to show proficiency doesn’t exist so people are walking around with pistol permits that really don’t know how to use them and don’t know when to use them correctly” said David Ditullio, Defensor, Inc. Chief Operations Officer.

Knowing how to shoot properly, and when to do it are at the core of Defensor Inc’s mission.

“This is the first place in this area that now allows you to train in multiple positions and also be able to do something that live fire can’t do which is force on force which I can put you in a scenario that’s realistic and make you have to make a decision of whether you’re going to shoot or not,” said Ditullio.

The facility has spaces for simulated scenarios to practice what to do if someone breaks into your home with a weapon.

“My husband works for the federal government and he’s not always around so I would just like to learn how to protect myself and my daughter,” said Elisa Ditullio of Grand Island.

At the state of the art Firearms Training Academy on Grand Island, it’s not just about when to shoot but also when not to shoot.

“By the penal laws if you use it you potentially face federal crimes and so knowing when to properly pull that out and have minimal loss of life just to stop the threat and not have the risk of innocent people getting shot is probably our biggest priority,” said Ditullio, Defensor, Inc. Chief Operations Officer.

There’s a pistol permit course and several others like fundamentals of fire arms. Chief Operations Officer David Ditullio says there’s a lot of misuse of firearms in split second situations.

“Now you can be familiar and at least know what to do in those positions,” said Ditullio.

The facility doesn’t allow live weapons so they can train safely and efficiently. The grand opening for Defensor Inc. is being held on January 8th from 1:30 to 8:30 pm.

For more information, go to http://defensor.weebly.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/defensorinc/