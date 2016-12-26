Flaherty releases statement on dismissal of murder charges against Gregory Ramos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael Flaherty Jr. released a statement on the dismissal of murder charges against Gregory Ramos — a man who was indicted related to May’s Anchor Bar shooting.

“We are surprised and disappointed by the ruling of the County Court and have already made arrangements to re-present the case to an Erie County Grand Jury,” Flaherty said. “We are confident that we will prevail at trial and justice will be served.”

Ramos was accused of driving the alleged Anchor bar shooter, Jorge Suarez, to and from the scene where Freddie Dizon was killed.