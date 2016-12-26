Flaherty releases statement on dismissal of murder charges against Gregory Ramos

By Published: Updated:
GregoryRamos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael Flaherty Jr. released a statement on the dismissal of murder charges against Gregory Ramos — a man who was indicted related to May’s Anchor Bar shooting.

“We are surprised and disappointed by the ruling of the County Court and have already made arrangements to re-present the case to an Erie County Grand Jury,” Flaherty said. “We are confident that we will prevail at trial and justice will be served.”

Ramos was accused of driving the alleged Anchor bar shooter, Jorge Suarez, to and from the scene where Freddie Dizon was killed.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s